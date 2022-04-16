CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Rain is rolling through to start your weekend.

A warm front is lifting into the Carolinas from the south. Expect showers and storms early on Saturday. There is no severe threat with this round of storms.

Rain should start to clear after 1 PM, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies and mid-70s in the afternoon.

It stays quiet and mild tonight, lows drop into the 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

Easter Sunday egg hunts look dry! We’ll start out with temperatures in the 50s, so you may need some jackets for early morning services. You’ll find a mix of sun and clouds for afternoon egg hunts with highs in the lower 70s.

Rain returns on Monday, and our next storm arrives with showers by Monday morning. Showers remain widespread through a lot of the afternoon. Northwest flow keeps temperatures cool too, highs will struggle in the 50s! Overall, expect a cool, wet, and damp start to the workweek.

Sunshine and warmer 60s return on Tuesday. A gradual warming trend takes us back towards 80 degrees by the middle of the week. Overall, we’re quiet through Friday!

Today: Rain early, mostly cloudy. High: 70.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, mild. Low: 54.

Tomorrow, Easter Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: 73.