Holiday Weekend Forecast: Mostly clear skies, temps gradually increase

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Our cold front is clearing east Saturday morning, one more stray shower is possible early, and then sunshine takes over for your holiday weekend!

It’s going to be beautiful today! Mostly sunny and much less humid, expect highs in the middle 80’s.

Tonight it will be mostly clear and comfortable, lows drop into the lower 60’s.

Your 4th of July looks great! High-pressure in control means it stays mostly sunny and warm, highs get into the upper 80’s.

Heat and humidity creep up again going into the work-week. Highs in the lower 90’s Monday and Tuesday.

Late in the week we’ll be watching the track of Elsa closely.

Elsa is now a category 1 hurricane in the Caribbean. It is expected to bring heavy rain, landslides, and storm surge to Hispaniola and Cuba. It makes a turn north by Monday towards Florida. Right now, there’s a lot of uncertainty in the exact track of Elsa. The Caribbean islands are mountainous and right now, it’s tough to gauge how that land interaction will alter Elsa’s track and intensity.

Once Elsa makes a pass at Florida, those remnants could head north to the Carolinas by Thursday. Again, still lots to pin down before then so stay tuned for updates!

Today: Mostly sunny, less humid. High: 85.

Tonight: Mostly clear, comfy. Low: 63.

Tomorrow, 4th of July: Mostly sunny. High: 89.