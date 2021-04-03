Holiday weekend begins with a Freeze Warning and record low temps

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It is COLD again this morning! Temperatures are dipping near freezing putting plants and pets at risk.

Temps on Saturday dipped to 26 degrees, breaking a record low of 28 set on this day back in 1972.

Westerly winds and sunshine will help ease the chill this afternoon, the core of the cold starts to retreat to the northeast. Temperatures will be a bit warmer with highs in the 60’s under mostly sunny skies.

Clear skies and calm winds mean another cold night tonight. Temperatures will drop into the middle/ upper 30’s with areas of frost by morning. You might want to cover up the plants one more time so they don’t get too frosty!

This also means a chilly start for Easter services on Sunday morning. You’ll need a jacket with temperatures starting in the 30’s and 40’s. Temperatures warm up nicely for egg hunts in the afternoon with highs nearing 70 degrees!

High pressure sets up to our south early next week. Steady southerly winds will bring a warmer air mass into the Piedmont. Temperatures gradually warm up each day, making into to 80 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday!

Our next cold front comes with showers/ storms by Thursday into Friday.

Today: Mostly sunny, mild. High: 61.

Tonight: Clear and cold, areas of frost. Low: 37.

Tomorrow, Easter Sunday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 71.