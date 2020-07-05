Holiday heat continues Sunday

It will be another hot and humid day with highs climbing into the lower 90s. We will also see a mix of sun and clouds today with a shower or thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Rain chances a slight and most of the day should remain dry.

Rain chances increase as we head into the week as a couple of disturbances affect the region. Most of the activity will be during the afternoon and evening hours, so keep your eye to the sky. High temperatures are expected to be back in the 80s for most of the workweek.

Sunday: Partly sunny; 20% showers/storms. Hi: 91

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Lo: 72

Monday: Partly cloudy; 30% showers/storms. Hi: 90

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android