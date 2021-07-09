Hit-or-miss thunderstorms expected Saturday across the Charlotte area

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Hot and humid weather combined with an approaching cold front led to scattered strong and severe storms on Friday, bringing down tree limbs and power lines in some neighborhoods.

Storms will continue to move out through the night, but continue to stay weather aware over the weekend! More storms are expected both Saturday, and especially Sunday.

Coverage of storms on Saturday is expected to be hit-or-miss, so many areas will stay dry. Sunday is the day that may be a little more active by the afternoon and evening, with a small risk of severe storms as well.





The pattern won’t change much all next week. It stays hot, humid, with daily chances of mainly PM storms.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Low 70. Saturday: Partly cloudy. A few PM showers & storms. High 92.

Sunday: Scattered showers and storms develop in the afternoon. 71/90.