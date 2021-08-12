Highs stay in the 90s with pop-up storms Friday as Tropical Depression Fred draws closer to U.S.

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE0 – It was another hot one Thursday with highs in the 90s and heat indices above 100 in spots. The heat led to more downpours and severe storms as well.

Storms will gradually fade away after sunset, leaving us with a dry overnight and Friday morning. The theme continues Friday and Saturday afternoons — highs in the 90s with more afternoon and evening storms.

Stay weather aware if you have outside plans!

A front will move in and stall this weekend through early next week.





At the same time, Tropical Storm/Depression Fred is forecast to make its way into the southeast U.S. This will help enhance the chance for possible heavy, flooding rain in parts of our area.

We may also have to watch for a risk of tornadoes early next week as well. Still too early to nail down exact details – keep checking in for updates!