(PINPOINT WEATHER) – The week wrapped up on a cooler note Friday with highs back in the 60s. For just a day! The weekend is a warmer one, but with more clouds, too.

Moisture will be increasing as a warm front lifts north Saturday. This will draw in more clouds, but with breaks of sunshine through the day. Don’t worry about much (if any) rain– some patchy light rain or drizzle in possible, but most stay dry. Highs are back in the low 70s. Sunday is even warmer, with upper 70s returning under mixed clouds and sun.







Next week starts warm with highs around 80, but expect a cooler rest of the week. An unsettled week, too. Monday is still mostly dry, but a front will bring showers for Tuesday. More periods of rain is in the forecast for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Tonight: Clouds increase. Low 42.

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 71.

Sunday: Clouds & sun. 56/77.