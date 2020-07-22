High temps and possible storms continue this week

High temperatures on Wednesday didn’t get quite as hot, topping out mainly in the low 90s, compared to 96 the past three days.

This tiny bit of heat relief will continue the next few days, but that will come with more scattered showers and possible severe storms. After a dry start in the morning, storms will start developing in the mountains by noon Thursday, then over parts of the Charlotte metro by the evening.

Storms may turn severe, with damaging wind and hail possible. Expect more scattered storms Friday and Saturday afternoons.

Sunday and early next week may be a bit more settled.

Tonight: Lingering shower early, otherwise partly cloudy. Low 74.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Showers and storms developing. High 92.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android