High-pressure takes over; hot and humid weather through Friday

The rain is gone and the hot and humid conditions are in for the next three days.

An area of high pressure known as the Bermuda High will gain control of our weather pattern and will largely suppress afternoon storms through Friday.

Temperatures will soar under sunny skies with highs in the low to mid-90s and triple-digit heat index values for parts of the viewing area.

A cold front will swing through on Friday and that will reintroduce showers and storms into this Labor Day weekend.

The bigger impact from the front will be the dip in temperatures. Highs will go back into the 80s and lower humidity levels will make for more comfortable conditions.

Today: 20% showers/storms. Hi: 93 Lo: 73

Tomorrow: Sunny and hot. Hi: 94 Lo: 72