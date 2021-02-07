High-pressure overnight before sunny skies Monday to start new week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – High pressure is continuing to slide in tonight behind this morning’s rain/snow. That’s helped clear skies and dry roads right in time for the Super Bowl!

Expect mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the upper 20’s.

High pressure takes over on Monday with mostly sunny skies and seasonal lower 50’s.

The pattern turns unsettled starting on Tuesday. The jet stream, or path of storminess, will sit overhead, letting little hiccups ride over the Piedmont. This will bring a chance of a few showers Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures stay seasonal as the storm track also brings a battleground of air masses, it’ll be very cold to our NW and warm to our SE.

A cold front brings more widespread rain Thursday and possibly Friday. By the weekend, some of that very cold air could spill into the Piedmont with highs struggling in the 40’s.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 29.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 52.