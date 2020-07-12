High humidity makes for a steamy Sunday

It will be a steamy Sunday with highs topping out in the low to mid-90s. However, it will feel much warmer than that due to the higher humidity levels. We will have plenty of sunshine this weekend with a UV index of 9, so make sure to wear your sunscreen.

A shower or thunderstorm could pop up by the end of the day, but there is only a slight chance and most of the time will be dry. We have a marginal risk for a strong storm today with heavy downpours and gusty winds possible. Better chances for rain will come on Monday as a front swings through the region.

Get ready, the heat and humidity will stick around for the next 7 days!! Stay cool!

Sunday: Plenty of sun; 20% showers/storms. Hi: 94

Tonight: Partly cloudy; Lo: 71

Monday: Clouds and sun; 30% showers/storms. Hi: 93

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android