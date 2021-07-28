Here it comes: Thursday will be hottest day of the year and staying cool is a must

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The heat is ON! Charlotte topped out at 95 degrees Wednesday, making it the hottest day of the year so far. Thursday, we’ll likely be a couple degrees hotter!

A lingering disturbance east of Charlotte sparked more scattered showers and strong/severe storms along the Hwy. 74 corridor into Rockingham, and over parts of upstate SC.

Those will move out and fade away overnight, leaving us with a dry start in the morning. Thursday, most areas will be dry again– and of course, hot. Highs end up in the mid-upper 90s, with “feels like” temps above 100.







Friday, it’s more of the same, with perhaps a few more spotty storms possible as another cold front approaches. That front could bring a few more storms over the weekend.

As the rain and storm chance continues next week, the heat backs off. Highs are back in the low and mid-80s starting Monday.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 72.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot. High 97.