(PINPOINT WEATHER) — It’s been about a week without rain, but that’s about to change!

A cold front will move through the region on Tuesday, spreading in scattered showers and storms along the way. Rain will hit the mountains first in the morning, then overspread the Charlotte metro and areas east through the afternoon and early evening. Up to a half-inch to an inch of rain is possible with any heavier showers.





Severe storm risk Tuesday is low but not zero

It will be a day to stay weather aware, too, with severe storms a possibility. It’s a low risk for our area (dark green on the map above), but not zero. Damaging wind gusts and hail are the main threats.

Showers and storms will move out for Tuesday night, and high pressure with dry weather takes over again through mid to late week. Temperatures get cooler behind the front; just closer to average for this time of year.





More showers and storms are possible for next weekend.

Tonight: Fair sky. Low 63.

Tuesday: Showers and storms move in. Breezy. High 82.