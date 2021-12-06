Here comes the CHILL again!

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A cold front is moving east through the Carolinas tonight, taking any lingering shower chance with it. While it didn’t bring us much–if any–rain, it’s definitely bringing the cooler air! Lows will drop into the 20s in the mountains by morning, with 30s and 40s in the Charlotte area through South Carolina.

Sunshine returns for Tuesday with less wind. Despite all the sunshine though, highs will only top out in the low 50s.

The next in our line of storm systems will move in from the southwest Wednesday. A few showers will start to move in late Tuesday night, and with near-freezing temperatures in the mountains, a brief period of icy/snowy mix will be possible. It won’t add up to much if you see it. Outside of the mountains, the best chance of rain will be near I-85, south and east. Any rain is done by afternoon, then it’s back to sunshine through Thursday.

Another front approaches Friday into Saturday, giving us the next opportunity for some rain, possibly a couple of storms, too. Some rain could linger through Sunday.

Tonight: Clearing, breezy. Low 37.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 52.