Heavy rain, severe thunderstorms possible for Christmas Eve

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Wednesday will be another great day with sunny skies and highs back up around 60 degrees.

Clouds will increase tonight as a cold front approaches from the west. That front will push light rain into the area Thursday morning with heavy rain moving in by Thursday afternoon.

Some severe thunderstorms are possible as well as strong winds of up to 40 mph. We can expect .5-1″ of total rainfall with 2-3″ of snow possible through Christmas morning in the mountain communities only.

Temperatures will dive behind this system with highs struggling to reach 40 degrees on Christmas Day. Seasonal weather will continue for the rest of the weekend and into next week.

Today: Sunny. Hi: 58 Low: 47

Tomorrow: 100% showers. Windy. Hi: 63 Low: 27

