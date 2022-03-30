(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Grab the umbrella! A strong cold front will move in Thursday, bringing widespread heavy rain and possible strong storms.

Even outside of any gusty storms, the wind will be an issue, especially in the mountains. Gusts around 50 mph are possible through Thursday. Around the Charlotte area, the wind could gust around 35 mph.

Time to secure any loose outside objects again! Most of the rain will fall in the morning through the early afternoon.

By evening, most of it’s done, with some sunshine coming back out before sunset. Along the way, some strong storms may develop, with a low risk of severe weather. Damaging wind gusts are the main threat. Stay weather aware throughout the day!

Friday through the weekend is mostly dry, with pleasant temps around 70.







Tonight: A few showers. Rain moves in late. Low 62.

Thursday: Rain and storms, moving out in the afternoon. Windy. High 73.