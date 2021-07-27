Heat will reach highest temps of the year as week winds down

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A weak front over the region worked with the heat and humidity to bring another round of strong/severe storms Tuesday evening.

After storms wind down overnight, it will be another dry start Wednesday morning. A little patchy fog may develop in areas where it rained Tuesday. Now the attention turns to the heat! We’ll likely be feeling the hottest temps of the year so far the rest of this week.

95 on Wednesday, 97 on Thursday… and with the humidity factored in, it’ll feel like 100+ degrees. Take it easy and stay hydrated!





There’s not a great chance of cooling rain the next few days, but a spotty shower or storm could pop up in the afternoon. Just don’t count too much on it.

A better chance of showers and storms develops early next week as the heat backs off.

Tonight: Lingering shower/t’storm. Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Low 72.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot. Small chance t’storm. High 95.