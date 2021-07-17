Heat will cool off a bit with cold front slowly making its way Sunday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Some showers and storms will linger around overnight as a slow-moving front remains draped just to our north. Otherwise, look for mostly cloudy skies with muggy conditions and lows in the low 70s.

Rain chances continue on Sunday and Monday with showers and storms expected at times. Heavy rain and gusty winds are a possibility with any storm that develops, so stay weather aware! Rainfall totals will be around 0.5-1.5” through Monday with locally higher amounts possible in spots.







There will also be some relief from the heat with highs back in the middle and upper 80s through Tuesday. We begin to dry out a bit by midweek, but the heat and humidity will crank into overdrive once again.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers/storms. Lo: 72

Sunday: Clouds and sun; Scatt. Showers/storms. Hi: 88

Monday: Plenty of clouds, 60% storms. Hi: 84 Lo: 70