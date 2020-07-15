Heat remains the main story

It will be a mild night across the area with lows in the lower 70s under clear to partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday will be another hot and humid day with high temps in the low to mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. We also expect the heat indices to reach the middle and upper 90s this week with some locations possibly hitting 100 degrees. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out, but most locations will remain dry.

Rain chances increase for the second half of the week and into the upcoming weekend as a storm system approaches the region. We will also continue to keep the steamy conditions in place for the next seven days as high temps hold in the 90s. As more moisture pushes into the atmosphere, we will see humidity levels rising over the next several days.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 72

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Hi: 95

Thursday: Plenty of sunshine; 20% shower/storm. Hi: 94 Lo: 73

