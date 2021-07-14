Heat, possible storms weather pattern continues to cap off week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – The pattern continues! High pressure offshore is keeping things hot and humid, with daily chances of hit-or-miss storms.

A few showers or storms could linger into the night, but most will fade away or move out. We have another copy & paste day Thursday and Friday.

Temps start in the 70s, and heat up through the upper 80s & low 90s. With humidity factored in, it will feel like mid & upper 90s.





Take it easy & stay hydrated! Over the weekend, a cold front approaches, increasing the chance, and coverage, of rain by Sunday. So a better chance more of us will get some rain.

Early next week, we may switch from a hot and humid pattern to a slightly cooler one. That will also come with continued rain chances.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Stray shower/thunder. Low 71.

Thursday: Sun & clouds. Few PM storms develop. High 91.