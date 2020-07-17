Heat index climbs near 100 degrees; scattered thunderstorms possible

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The heat is on for the next seven days with highs holding in the low to mid-90s!

Humidity levels will stay on the high side over the next few days causing our heat index to climb into the middle and upper 90s – to near 100 degrees. Make sure to take precautions to stay cool.

Scattered showers and storms will roll through at times each afternoon for the next several days.

Not everyone will see the wet weather each day and much of the time will be dry. If you do get a shower or storm though look for heavy downpours, gusty winds, and some lightning.

Stay weather aware and have a great weekend!

Friday: Mostly sunny; 30% shower/storm. Hi: 92

Tonight: Shower/storm early; Clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 74

Saturday: Cloud and sunshine; 40% showers/storms. Hi: 93

