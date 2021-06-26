Heat, humidity for rest of weekend with chance of shower or thunderstorm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – It will be a mild and muggy night across the area with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Patchy clouds will remain overhead tonight along with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible.

The heat and humidity will be sticking around for the rest of the weekend. Dew points have climbed back into the middle and upper 60s making it feel a bit muggy. Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s.

The summer like pattern will continue into next week with higher humidity levels and temps in the lower 90s. A few showers and storms could pop up at times this next week, so keep your eye to the sky for wet weather to develop.





Better chances for rain will come late in the week as a cold front pushes into the region.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid. Lo: 70

Sunday: Plenty of clouds, Scatt. Showers/storms. Hi: 89

Monday: Partly sunny, Shower/storm. Hi: 91 Lo: 69