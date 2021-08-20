Heat and humidity take over Friday with stray storms possible

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The heat and humidity will be the big story again today with highs topping out in the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon. Heat index values will make it feel more like the mid to upper 90s.

A stray shower or storm may be possible this afternoon, but most places will remain quiet.

Tropical Storm Henri pass by to our east off shore through Saturday causing rough surf along the coast. We will not feel much impact from this storm, but a bit of moisture may be tossed our direction leading to a few showers and storms.





Hurricane Grace will continue to head west across the Gulf of Mexico gaining strength to a Cat 1 later today. Grace is expected to make landfall in Mexico on Saturday before quickly weakening. We will continue to watch the track of this storm over the next several days. Stay with FOX 46 News!

The weekend will remain hot and humid with plenty of sunshine both days. An isolated shower could pop up this weekend, but most of the time will be dry.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Friday: Clouds and sun, Shower/storm. Hi: 89

Tonight: Patchy clouds. Lo: 71

Saturday: Partly sunny and warm. Hi: 90