CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Another day of excessive heat in the books, the heat wave resumes tomorrow.

Tonight, we keep things very humid with lows in the middle 70s.

The high-pressure dome of heat and humidity resumes control tomorrow. Temperatures climb back into the middle and upper 90s. I’m forecasting 96 degrees, the record for Charlotte is 99 degrees set back in 2015.

Heat and humidity remain in control through Friday. We’ll keep temperatures in the upper 90s, approaching record again. Heat indices put real feels over 100 degrees.

Heat this extreme is very dangerous. Make sure to stay cool and hydrated. Check on kids, elderly, and pets for heat sickness. Hot cars are deadly. NEVER leave children or pets in the car, not even for 5 minutes!







All the heat and humidity could fuel a few showers and storms each day as well. Stay weather aware – all the fuel could mean a strong storm or two.

Heat finally starts to break by the weekend, as the hot high-pressure dome retrogrades to the west. Expect relatively cooler upper 80s and lower 90s. The relief from the heat also comes with a break in storm chances. It will be cooler and dry for dad on Father’s Day!

Relief looks to be brief…temperatures in the middle 90s return by Monday as that dome of heat and humidity scoots back to the east.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy. Low: 74.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, hot & humid. A few storms. High: 96. Feels Like: 100+