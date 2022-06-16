CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The heat and humidity will continue again on Friday with highs hitting into the middle and upper 90s. The heat index values could climb into the upper 90s and lower 100s on Friday afternoon, so find a way to stay cool!

Showers and storms will roll through the region late Friday as a cold front slides east. There is a slight risk for severe weather on Friday with the biggest threat being damaging winds, heavy downpours, and hail.

The front will shift east of the area before daybreak Saturday setting us up for a beautiful weekend. Highs will be back in the 80s this weekend with lots of sunshine and lower humidity.







You will want to enjoy the nice weather while it’s here because it will not last. The heat will kick back in next week as highs climb back into the 90s on Monday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Shower/storm early. Low: 73

Friday: Clouds and sun, hot! Showers/storms. Hi: 98

Saturday: Mostly sunny and nice! Hi: 89 Lo: 70