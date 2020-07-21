Heat Advisory: Scorching heat index values continue with a few storms around

Expect more scorching heat with highs in the upper 90s.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Another day, another heat advisory. Expect more scorching heat with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values back in the triple digits.

We can also expect more strong to severe storms later this afternoon during the afternoon and evening hours.

This same pattern will continue as ridging aloft will remain intact through early next week.

LIVE, LOCAL WEATHER ALERTS

Temperatures will dip a bit during the middle portion of the week but highs will go back up heading into next week.

Scattered afternoon and evening storms are expected through at least Friday. Stay cool and safe!

Today: 40% showers/storms. Hi: 96 Lo: 75

Tomorrow: 30% showers/storms. Hi: 95 Lo: 73

Wednesday: 40% showers/storms. Hi: 93 Lo: 72

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android