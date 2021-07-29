Heat Advisory in effect Friday with temps feeling like over 100°

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Hot and dry high pressure ruled the day Thursday, with temps soaring into the 90s and heat indices above 100 in many neighborhoods. We’ve got another day of it Friday, too.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect Friday for areas south and east of Charlotte with feels like temps 102-104. It will be another Air Quality Action Day for sensitive groups as well. Take it easy and stay hydrated!





We’ve got some changes on the way, though. A cold front will drop in from the northwest Friday, bringing back the chance of mainly PM showers and storms.

Some of those storms could turn severe, especially south and east of Charlotte, with damaging wind. Stay weather aware! As the front moves to our south Saturday, it’s looking like a mostly dry day.

On Sunday, it may push north again, bringing a few spotty storms. Either way, not a weekend washout! Instead of a ridge of high pressure pumping in the heat this week, a trough will be in place next week, keeping temps on the cooler side.

Low to mid 80s will be the theme. A break from the heat!

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 73.

Friday: Sun & clouds. A few showers and storms develop. High 95.