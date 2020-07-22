Heat Advisory for Wednesday, more pop-up showers possible

CHARLOTTE, N.C (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Wednesday will be another extremely hot day but it won’t be as stormy.

High temperatures will be back in the mid-90s with another heat advisory in effect from noon until 8 p.m. A stationary front will hang to our north which will keep most of the unsettled just out of our area.

Having said that – there is still a good chance for storms across the mountains and the foothills this afternoon and evening.

One or two of those storms could make a run into the piedmont as well. A weak trough pushing into the region will bring another short-lived break from the extreme heat into the weekend.

A building ridge of high pressure to our west will then likely support a return to the heat by early next week.

Wednesday: 20% showers/storms. Hi: 95 Lo: 75

Thursday: 60% showers/storms. Hi: 93 Lo: 74

Friday: 40% showers/storms. Hi: 91 Lo: 72