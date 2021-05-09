Happy Mother’s Day! Sunday conditions looking near perfect

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A nice day ahead for Mom!!

Expect a mix of sun and clouds today. Southwest winds will be steady with some gusts to 20 mph, but that will help us warm up with highs back in the lower 80’s! Warm temperatures and a breezy wind, it will be nice to get outside to celebrate the special women in your life!

Tonight a cold front approaches from the west. Scattered showers/ storms are possible overnight. Temperatures stay warm and muggy, only dropping into the middle 60’s.

The cold front continues to splice the area on Monday, scattered showers/ storms remain likely. Overall, the severe threat is low. Locally heavy rain and lightning will be the main threats. Temperatures stay warm with highs in the lower 80’s.

The front slowly sags south and stalls through the middle of the week. Expect clouds, a spotty shower, and much cooler 70’s on Tuesday.

A hiccup rides the front by Wednesday into Thursday, a few showers will be likely again. While the front hangs south, north winds and a cooler air mass keep temperatures below average with highs in the upper 60’s, lower 70’s through Friday.

The front clears Friday with brighter skies returning. Temperatures start to warm-up again by the weekend.

Today: Mother’s Day: Mix of sun & clouds, breezy & warmer. High: 82.

Tonight: Scattered storms. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Scattered storms. High: 81.