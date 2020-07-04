Happy Independence Day! It will be a hot one

Happy Independence Day! Hot and humid conditions will be the big story for the holiday with highs topping out in the middle 90s under mostly sunny skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out this afternoon, but most locations will be dry.

Your fireworks forecast is looking just as good with partly cloudy skies and temps in the 80s this evening.

There will be a slightly better chance for a shower or storm on Sunday afternoon. Otherwise, look for a mix of sun and clouds with highs around 90 degrees.

Rain chances increase as we head into the week as a couple of disturbances affect the region. Most of the activity will be during the afternoon and evening hours, so keep your eye to the sky. High temperatures are expected to be back in the 80s for most of the workweek.

Saturday: Mostly sunny; Isolated shower/storm. Hi: 94

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Lo: 73

Sunday: Partly sunny; 20% showers/storms. Hi: 90

Here is a list of places in the Carolinas that are still set to host fireworks displays on Saturday.

Ashe County: 368 Ray Hill Dr., 9:00 p.m.

Boone: Westglow Resort & Spa, 9 p.m.

Belmont: Main Street, 9:30 p.m. (al fresco dining at restaurants 5 p.m.-10 p.m.)

Catawba County: 7878 Providence Church Rd, 9:30 p.m.

Charlotte:

Pine Lake Country Club, 2500 Lebanon Road, 9:15 p.m.

Carmel Country Club, 4735 Carmel Road, 9:00 p.m.

Gastonia: 200 East Long Ave., 9:30 p.m.

Huntersville: 15801 North Stone Drive, 9:15 p.m.

Lincolnton: 803 North Aspen Street, 9:00 p.m.

Watauga County: Hound Ears, 9:00 p.m.

South Carolina: As the Fourth of July weekend approaches, the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) recommends residents make safe, responsible plans for celebrating that include precautions for protecting against the spread of COVID-19.

Tega Cay: 15083 Molokai Dr, 9:30 p.m.

