Halloween Forecast: Sunshine dayside, high 50s and dry for trick-or-treating

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Sunshine returns for your Halloween!

High pressure finally kicked out our storm to the northeast. With high pressure regaining control, spooky sunshine is expected for Halloween! Expect bright blue skies with highs in the upper 60s.

It stays chilly for trick-or-treaters Sunday evening! Expect creepy cool 50s under mostly clear skies as you collect your candy!

Sunshine remains through Monday and Tuesday with highs near 70 degrees. Clouds increase on Wednesday.

Our next storm could bring rain Thursday into Friday. Temperatures will also cool-down again late-week with highs back in the 60s.

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 68.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 44.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 70.