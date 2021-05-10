Gusty winds, heavy rain possible Monday evening as cold front slides to the south

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Showers and storms will linger Monday evening before quickly tapering off overnight as a cold front slides to our south.

Gusty winds and heavy rain are possible Monday evening, so stay weather aware! Otherwise, look for mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the middle 50s.

The front will stall just to our south on Tuesday allowing the shower chance to lower a bit with most of the day remaining dry. However, plenty of clouds will stay over the area on Tuesday with cooler temperatures back in the upper 60s and lower 70s.





Another disturbance passing by to our south will bring us another round of showers and storms on Wednesday. Temperatures will be much cooler in the upper 50s and lower 60s, so the severe threat really isn’t there with this system.

We will begin to clear out once again as we head towards the end of the week!

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, spotty shower. Lo: 55

Tuesday: Plenty of clouds and cooler. Hi: 71

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scat. Showers/storms. Hi: 60 Lo: 50