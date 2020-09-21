Great weather to welcome in the start of Fall Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It was another beautiful taste of fall weather Monday, just in time for the official start of fall on Tuesday.

The autumnal equinox is at 9:30 a.m. when the sun is exactly above the Equator and day and night are of equal length. We’ll still be basking in that fall feel again on Tuesday.

Cool Canadian high pressure has been ruling the roost, but that will be changing this week. As the high shifts east and offshore, tropical moisture will spill in from the southwest as the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta eventually move into Tennessee.

Wednesday will still be dry but with more clouds streaming in. The chance of showers and storms returns by late Thursday and through Friday.

The weather may stay unsettled through the weekend as temperatures gradually warm up.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low 46.

Tuesday: Sunny, less wind. High 72.