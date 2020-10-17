Grab your jacket! Cold front moves into the Carolinas

A Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning were both in effect until 10 AM Saturday in the mountains and foothills. There, temperatures are dipping into the middle/ upper 30’s. Frost is likely this morning. Grab a jacket on your way out!

Cool, Canadian high pressure remains in control this afternoon. Expect cool sunshine from the mountains through the Piedmont. Highs today will get stuck in the 60’s. A high of 66 degrees in Charlotte will be well below our average of 72 degrees.

Clear skies, calm winds, and a cool air mass lead to another chilly night tonight. Lows dip into the 40’s again, we may need another round of frost headlines. Take in or cover-up any cold-sensitive plants!

Cool sunshine sticks around on Sunday. Expect sunshine with highs in the middle/ upper 60’s.

We’ll start to find a gradual warm-up on Monday and Tuesday ahead of a cold front. You’ll find a few more clouds with highs closer to/ above average in the middle 7’0s.

The front never actually passes through the Piedmont. The jet stream, or path of storminess, takes the moisture to our north. So, for now, rain chances stay absent to spotty at best Thursday and Friday. Temperatures continue to trend above average through the end of the week.

Today: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 66.

Tonight: Chilly and frosty. Low: 42.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 67.