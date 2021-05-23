Gonna be hot! The heat is here to stay this week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Another comfortable night is on tap for our area with lows holding in the middle 60s under partly cloudy skies.

The heat is on this week with highs soaring into the lower and 90s! Sunshine and patchy clouds will be the big story through midweek as high-pressure remains in control. A stray shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out over the next few days, but most of the time should stay dry.

It might be time to hit the pool to stay cool, but make sure to wear sunscreen and sit in the shade with the UV index on the higher side. Also, poor air quality will continue to be an issue with a code orange in affect for parts of the area on Monday. Sensitive groups need to take precautions over the next few days.





Better rain chances will take over at the end of the week as a storm system bringing a cold front into the region. Temperatures will also drop off into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees by Memorial Day Weekend!

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 65

Monday: Partly sunny and steamy. Hi: 92

Tuesday: Clouds and sun, stray shower. Hi: 91 Lo: 66