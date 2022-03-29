(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Temps were kept on the cooler side Tuesday under a mix of clouds and sun. As a warm front lifts in from the south Wednesday, temps will warm back into the 60s and 70s. At the same time, expect lots of clouds again, and spotty light rain or drizzle is possible.

Thursday, a strong cold front will move in from the west. bringing widespread heavy rain. Some strong storms are possible, and while the severe risk is low, it’s not zero. The main risk is damaging wind gusts. After a wet morning and early afternoon, showers and storms will move out by evening.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Even outside of any gusty thunderstorms, the wind will be whipping again! So far, a Wind Advisory has been issued for some mountain communities for Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

Friday through the weekend are looking drier, with temps in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Chilly. Low 44.

Mainly cloudy. Chilly. Low 44. Wednesday: Clouds & sun. Spotty light rain/drizzle possible. High 70.