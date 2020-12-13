Gameday Forecast: Sun, temps in the mid-to-upper 60s for Broncos-Panthers

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — After some showers to start, sunshine makes a comeback this afternoon. Temperatures stay 10 degrees above normal with highs in the middle 60’s.

Our next storm quickly approaches tonight and it is soaking wet. Tracking from the south with sub-tropical moisture, this storm is exceptionally wet for this time of year. Heavy rain starts after midnight tonight. Expect downpours for your morning commute Monday.

Heavy rain to start Monday could drop 1-2” downpours. Flooding could be a risk in the usual areas. Cold air squeezing behind the storm could bring a light mix/ snow in the mountains but totals continue to look light.

This storm is fast, quickly exiting by 1 PM with clouds hanging tight in the afternoon. Temperatures stay mild in the upper 50’s.

Cold high pressure takes over on Tuesday bringing mostly sunny skies but keeping temperatures chilly. Highs struggle in the upper 40’s.

Our next big storm brings our second dose of rain on Wednesday. This system looks a little bit colder, we could start out with a wintry mix and then change to a cold rain in the afternoon. Highs get stuck in the 40’s in the Piedmont, expect more snow and colder 30’s in the mountains. Stay tuned for the latest on timing and winter totals for this storm.

That system exits pretty quick too, leaving us with chilly sunshine Thursday and Friday. Daytime highs get stuck in the 40’s with overnight lows near/ below freezing.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, overnight rain. High: 66.

Tonight: Heavy rain. Low: 52.

*WEATHER ALERT MONDAY: Heavy rain & mountain mix early*, clearing in the afternoon. High: 58.

*WEATHER ALERT WEDNESDAY: Another dose of wintry mix/ cold rain*