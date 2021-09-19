Gameday Forecast: 84 degrees at kickoff with a mix of sun and clouds

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Today will be much like yesterday!

Expect a mix of sun and clouds giving way to partly to mostly cloudy skies. It stays warm and humid with temperatures in the upper 80s. A stray shower or storm is possible, but most of us stay dry!

It stays mostly cloudy and muggy tonight with lows in the upper 60s.

Scattered storms pick up on Monday as moisture pools ahead of an approaching cold front. Expect increasing coverage in storms on Tuesday, most of us will see some rain, maybe some rumbles of thunder. Temperatures stay seasonal in the low to middle 80s.

The front comes through on Wednesday. It will line a big temperature different ahead and behind the front, so it could be strong enough for a severe weather threat. Stay tuned as we pin down details on that. Otherwise, expect showers/ storms and cool lower 80’s on Wednesday.

Sunshine returns as the front clears Thursday…and it’ll start feelin’ like fall! Much cooler, drier air rolls in behind that front. Temperatures stay in the middle/ upper 70’s under mostly sunny skies. Overnights could get chilly, dipping into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s in spots!

It stays cool and sunny through the weekend!

Today: Mostly cloudy, spotty storms possible. High: 88.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, muggy. Low: 69.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 85.