Fittingly, 2020 may end with rain on NYE and New Year’s Day

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — After another cold start, we’ll find temperatures warming up this afternoon!

High pressure and southerly winds continue to take over today, kicking the core of our Christmas cold out to the northeast. Expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures closer to average in the low to middle 50’s.

Mostly clear, cool, and quiet tonight with lows near freezing.

A weak cold front approaches tomorrow. You’ll find a few more clouds in the Piedmont, and some spotty rain showers in the mountains. The front is too weak to lift the rain over the mountains, so Charlotte stays dry. Any rain will be light and spotty. Temperatures stay close to average in the low to middle 50’s.

High pressure brings us a sunny and seasonal day on Tuesday with highs in the lower 50’s.

By Wednesday clouds start to increase ahead of our next big storm. Rain holds off until the overnight with some spotty showers possible.

More widespread rain moves in for New Year’s Eve. This front has slowed down considerably in the forecast, it now looks like we’ll find widespread rain both New Year’s Eve AND New Year’s Day with the front not exiting until after 2 PM on the 1st.

This front will pack a lot of moisture and even some fuel for thunderstorms. Heavy rain, thunder, and maybe even gusty winds could be threats. This storm also looks warmer than the last few, I am not finding signals for mountain snow right now.

For now, it looks like we’ll dry out by the first weekend of 2021.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 52.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 32.

Monday: Increasing clouds, mountain rain showers. High: 55.

LATEST HEADLINES