Gameday forecast for Bears-Panthers at Bank of America Stadium

A Frost Advisory is in effect for the mountains and foothills until 9 AM. There, temperatures are dipping into the middle and upper 30’s again. Any cold-sensitive plants could have some light frost damage.

Cool, Canadian high pressure remains in control today. Expect another bright, sunny day that will feel like fall. Highs will stay cool and below average, in the middle and upper 60’s.

Southerly winds and increasing dew points will keep us frost-free tonight but lows still get cool. Expect temperatures in the upper 40’s at your Monday morning bus stop.

Southerly winds and a shifting high pressure will bring temperatures closer to average on Monday. We’ll find sunny skies with highs in the lower 70’s. Average for this time of year is 71 degrees.

We continue the warm-up on Tuesday as we get squeezed up against a front. We might find a few more clouds around by Wednesday with highs in the upper 70’s, but the front never actually comes through. It stalls to the west with the rain passing us up to the north.

By the weekend, a fish storm, or tropical system that stays out to sea, will loosen the stalled pattern and allow a cold front to come through. Healthier shower chances return to the forecast by Friday and Saturday with highs in the middle 70’s.

Today: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 68.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 47.

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 73.