Frigid Forecast: Winds subside overnight as temperatures drop, black ice remains a concern

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Our potent storm is off to the east, clearing skies are already taking hold in the Queen City.

The first major snowstorm of the season dropped 4-8” of snow in the mountains. Jonas Ridge clocked in with 10” of snow. Banner Elk is also a winner at 7”. Gusty straight-line winds also caused damage around the Charlotte area. Those non-thunderstorm wind gusts were reported near 50 mph!

Much calmer weather takes hold overnight. Clear skies, calm winds, and colder air leave us with a recipe for a frigid night. Temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 20s area-wide, some teens in the mountains expected! Anything that is now snowy or wet will flash freeze overnight. Mountain roads will have areas of black ice. Patchy black ice is possible on sidewalks around the Charlotte area.







It stays cold on Tuesday. Despite the sunshine, highs will only be in the 40s! Another cold start on Wednesday morning with lows around freezing.

We keep temperatures at or below normal throughout the workweek. A weak system could bring some rain showers to Charlotte/flurries to the mountains late on Thursday. No big impacts are expected there.

Temperatures take another plunge behind that front by Friday, highs will be back in the 40s.

Rain chances return by Sunday.

Tonight: Clear & cold, watch for black ice. Low: 25.

Tuesday: Cold sunshine. High: 49.