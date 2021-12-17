Friday temps tie record from 1956, cooler changes ahead this weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Record tied! Friday’s high of 73 degrees tied the record from 1956.

Although the first half of the weekend will be on the warm side, we’ve got some cooler changes ahead as a cold front moves in.

Ahead of the front, we’ve been feeling and seeing more moisture, which will likely lead to another round of patchy fog Saturday morning. Then we get the rain.

Grab the umbrella if you’re heading out at any point Saturday– showers will be possible off and on all throughout the day and evening.





Rain could be heavy in spots, and a thunderstorm or two can’t be ruled out. Not expecting severe storms this time around. Showers will linger into early Sunday afternoon as the front passes by.

Drier, cooler weather returns Sunday evening.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Low 55.

Saturday: Cloudy, scattered showers. T’storm possible. Breezy. High 69.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers early. 58/62.