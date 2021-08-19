Friday starts dry with patchy fog, expect scattered storms in the afternoon

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Hot and steamy Thursday temps combined with a weak front in the area led to the return of strong and severe storms Thursday evening.

After the storms move out overnight, Friday morning starts dry with some patchy fog. There likely won’t be *quite* as many storms Friday afternoon.





That will be the theme throughout the weekend and next week — hot, humid, with only a few spotty storms.

Tonight: Evening showers and storms.

Mostly cloudy overnight, some patchy fog. Low 72.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a few PM storms. High 89.