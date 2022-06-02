(PINPOINT WEATHER) — During another hot and humid day with highs in the 90s, an approaching cold front helped develop some strong and severe storms Thursday afternoon and evening. Most of the activity was in the foothills, where there were several reports of trees down. A few spotty showers or storms are still possible early tonight, but the risk of severe storms will end while you’re sleeping.





Friday starts dry, but as the front slowly settles to the south, another complex of storms may develop in the afternoon and evening. It will be another day to stay weather aware! The risk of severe storms is low, but an isolated severe storm can’t be totally ruled out south and east of Charlotte.

The weekend looks nice! Behind the front, it’s back to “normal” temperatures (highs in the mid 80s) with lower humidity.