CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Here it comes!

Low humidity, pleasantly warm temps, and a break from the stormy pattern– just in time for the weekend!

As a cold front drops south, any showers and storms this evening will move out. Expect drier and quiet conditions overnight.

3pm: A few showers north with the cold front dropping in. Rain/t'storm still possible through this evening until front clears the area. Drier air will be filtering in…



Drier air will allow for cooler morning temps to start the day Saturday.

The mountains will start in the 50s, with low and mid-60s everywhere else. Refreshing!

Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, a bit cooler than average for this time of year.

It’s almost a repeat for Sunday, besides the fact that we’ll see more clouds starting to move in ahead of another front. As moisture increases again next week, the daily storm chances return.







Tonight: Clearing and cooler. Low 63.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, nice! High 86.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. 62/87.