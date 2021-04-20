Freeze Watch and Fire Weather Watch issued for multiple counties in the Charlotte area

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Temperatures soared into the 70s Tuesday afternoon ahead of a strong cold front. Buckle up — that front is bringing wind and colder temperatures for the rest of the week!

We’ll be partly cloudy overnight as temps remain relatively mild. But as the cold front moves in Wednesday, temperatures start to fall in the afternoon.

After topping out near 70 degrees early in the afternoon, we’ll be in the 50s by the end of the day. As mentioned, strong wind gusts up to 30-35 mph are expected, with gusts to 50 mph in the mountains. That could bring down some tree limbs and lead to power outages.

Also, the combo of gusty wind and dry conditions has led to increased fire danger. There’s a Fire Weather Watch in effect for most of the area. It’s best to avoid any outdoor burning, as any fire may grow quickly out of control.





A Freeze Watch is in effect for the mountains and foothills for Thursday morning. Temps in the higher elevations will likely drop into the upper 20s, with low 30s in the foothills. Protect pets and plants before bed Wednesday night! Friday will be another cold one as well.

The week finishes dry as temps moderate heading into the weekend. Another storm system moves in for Saturday, bringing the chance of some beneficial rain to the area.

Sunday through early next week look dry and warmer.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 53.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and windy. High 69.