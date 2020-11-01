School Day Forecast: Chilly temps Monday as CMS returns to school

Much colder air will settle into the region overnight pushing our temperatures into the 30s.

A Freeze Warning was issued for the northern part of the area until 9 am Monday. We also have a Wind Advisory is in effect for our Mountain counties until 1 pm Monday.

The breezy conditions will cause it to feel like the 20s and 30s across the area. The Mountains will feel much colder with wind chills in the teens.

Temperatures on Monday will also be cooler with highs topping out in the middle 50s under mostly sunny skies. Dry will stick around for most of the workweek with temperatures gradually rebounding into the 70s on Friday.

We are now watching Tropical Storm Eta that has formed in the Caribbean. This is the 28th named storm this year and we have tied the record from 2005.

Tonight: Mainly clear and cold. Lo: 34

