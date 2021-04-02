Freeze Warning in effect for the Charlotte area as temperatures dip into the 20s overnight

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Prepare for another freezing cold night! In fact, Saturday morning will likely be a few degrees colder, with the wind settling and a clear sky overhead.

Lows will threaten the record of 28 in Charlotte. A Freeze Warning is in effect. A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect east of Charlotte where it could get even colder than 28! Either way — cold.

Protect pets, plants, and pipes again before bed tonight! This Easter weekend marks the start of a warming trend.

Highs Saturday afternoon warm to around 60, and around 70 on Sunday. Keep in mind it could also be another frosty start Sunday morning with lows in the low and mid-30s.





Sunshine continues to rule the roost through the middle of next week. Temperatures continue to warm up, too!

Highs end up around 80 by mid-week. Next Thursday and Friday could be active again with scattered showers and storms.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low 28.

Saturday: Sunny. High 60. Easter Sunday: Sunny. 36/70.