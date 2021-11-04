Freeze warning for parts of the Metro through 10 a.m. Friday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — After a chilly, rainy, and in some cases snowy Thursday, we’ll dry out overnight. That will allow high pressure to build in and temperatures to tumble!

A Freeze Warning has been issued for neighborhoods where temperatures are expected to fall to 32 degrees or lower, mainly north and west of the Charlotte area. A Frost Advisory is in effect for the Charlotte area south and east, through upstate SC.

Highs are back in the 50s Friday afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. Expect another cold night Friday night!

As for the weekend, there’s still some question as to how much rain we could see from an area of low pressure offshore. It’s possible we may see some rain move in from the east, affecting the Sandhills, even the Charlotte area, in the morning and afternoon. Stay tuned for updates on this!

Sunday will be dry. It’s back to sunshine–and warmer temperatures! Highs are back in the 60s in the afternoon, with 70s returning next week.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 34.

