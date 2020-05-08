Freeze Warning for NC mountain counties Saturday morning

Showers are expected overnight as a cold front swings through the region. This will make for a cool damp night across the area as lows drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

A Freeze Warning has been issued for Avery, Watauga, and Ashe counties until 10 a.m. Saturday.

The mountains will be quite a bit colder along with gusty winds. A few snow showers could develop in the mountains late Friday night or early Saturday morning with little to no accumulation possible.

High pressure will take over this weekend bringing us a beautiful stretch of weather. Look for lots of sunshine both days this weekend.

Saturday will stay on the cooler side with highs topping out in the lower and middle 60s. However, Sunday should warm back into the upper 60s and lower 70s.



The dry weather is expected to continue through midweek with highs gradually climbing into the middle and upper 70s.



Tonight: Mostly cloudy; 40 percent showers. Lo: 42

Saturday: Mostly sunny and comfy. Hi: 63

Sunday: Sunny and nice. Hi: 70 Lo: 38

